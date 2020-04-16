Coronavirus: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh plans action against TV channel for fake news

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday announced that action would be taken against English news channel Times Now for airing fake news about Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad’s daughter being tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra’s Director General of Police Mr. Deshmukh said that Mr. Awhad had sent him a letter regarding the fake news telecast by the channel.

The Minister said that it was prohibited to name a patient as per the law. “In addition, it is not allowed to name a female victim. The person in question has tested negative, despite of which fake news about her being tested positive was aired,” said the letter, adding that the incident was serious in nature.

The Minister has given directions for action against the reporter, the news anchor and the channel for spreading fake news.