Coronavirus | BMC receives three bids for 3 crores of Sputnik V

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received three bids for three crores of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V for COVID 19, revealed the civic body commissioner Iqbal Chahal.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Chahal said, “We got three proposals yesterday, but we still extended the date till May 25. Now we have three bids of one crore Sputnik each.”

This comes a day after BMC received three incomplete proposals from three firms. The first dose of Sputnik V was given in Hyderabad last week and around three lakh doses are believed to be delivered in India. The price of one dose of Sputnik V has been fixed at ₹995.

On May 12, BMC issued an expression of interest for purchase of 1 crore COVID 19 vaccines which was extended till May 18.

One of the conditions in the bid stated, “Companies sharing land borders with India will not be admitted and the firm will have to provide its own storage space and equipment if it requires anything different from what is available.”

“The bidder will have to supply the vaccines in three weeks of accepting the order as per the Drugs Controller General of India and Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines. If vaccines are not supplied within the stipulated time, the company will be charged a fine of 1% per day or 10% of the entire contract amount, whichever is higher, until the vaccine is delivered. Vaccines with less than 60% of residual shelf life will not be purchased,” reads the contract.

So far, Mumbai has been administering two vaccines – Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

Apart from Sputnik, the municipal corporation is also trying to get Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.