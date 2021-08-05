Congress questions CBI’s silence on Sushant Singh case

The case was part of a well-planned political attack on the MVA government, says Sachin Sawant

Questions have been raised over the year-long investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the probe agency has failed to reach to any conclusion so far. The case had become a political controversy prior to Bihar Assembly polls.

The Congress party, which is a part of the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi Maharashtra (MVA) government, questioned the CBI’s silence in the case. “It has been more than 300 days since the AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) panel denied the murder angle in the Sushant Singh case. The CBI is still deliberately silent on this matter. Who is pressurising CBI? What progress has been made in one year in the Sushant Singh case by the CBI, which made it a very prestigious case? What is the current status of the inquiry?” asked Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant.

Mr. Sawant asked if there was any order from the Centre to “deliberately keep the investigation in Maharashtra pending and inconclusive”. “The CBI should clarify this immediately,” he demanded.

The CBI took over an inquiry into Rajput’s death from Bihar Police, which registered an FIR in this case despite the death taking place in Mumbai.

“The Supreme Court had also expressed satisfaction over the overall investigation by the Mumbai Police, which was ongoing then. But the BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) political ploy was to tarnish the image of Mumbai Police and destabilise the MVA government. The then Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteswar Pandey was used for this. The BJP stooped to a very low level when they openly levelled murder and rape charges and even used Sushant’s death in the Bihar elections,” Mr. Sawant alleged.

The Congress leader said that the case was part of a well-planned political attack on the MVA government. He alleged that the BJP’s IT cell had created thousands of fake Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts and spread propaganda through them. “The BJP should apologise to people of Maharashtra for the defamation of Maharashtra in this case,” Mr. Sawant said.