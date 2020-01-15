‘Comparing Modi to Shivaji height of sycophancy’

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday dubbed the booklet comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji “height of hypocrisy and sycophancy” and asserted that Mr. Modi is “not the king of India”.

Advising Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to read some books on Chhatrapati Shivaji, an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, said even Prime Minister Modi would not have liked being compared to the Maratha warrior king.

The Marathi publication, however, said the “wave of anger” in Maharashtra was against the booklet, titled Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi, and not the Prime Minister. The booklet, written by BJP leader Jay Bhagwan Goyal, has created a political storm in the State, where king Shivaji is revered.

‘Insulting reference’

The Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, have criticised the booklet for comparing Mr. Modi to king Shivaji Maharaj and termed it “insulting”.

“The wave of anger is not against Modiji but against the book, which in itself is height of hypocrisy and sycophancy,” the Sena said in its mouthpiece. “He is a popular Prime Minister of the country and known to be a decisive leader. Even after this if you ask whether Mr. Modi is the king of India, the answer is ‘no’,” it said.

“Before the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Modi was described as an incarnation of lord Vishnu. Now he is called the Shivaji Maharaj of this era. Such sycophancy not only results in insult of the country, god and religion, but also puts Mr. Modi also into an awkward situation,” the editorial said.

Suggesting that BJP leaders based in Delhi read some books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Sena said they need to understand the history of Maharashtra as 11 crore people of the State do not like the comparison between Mr. Modi and the Maratha king.

The BJP leaders from the State should openly condemn such a move, the editorial said. “We appreciate that the descendants of Shivaji Maharaj have expressed their disappointment over the book,” it added.

‘Bootlickers to blame’

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje, a descendant of Shivaji, has demanded that the book be banned. BJP MLA Shivendraraje Bhosale, who is also a descendant of the Maratha king and cousin of BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale, said it was unfortunate that some “bootlickers” were tarnishing the party’s image.