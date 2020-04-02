Civic officials in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai search for attendees

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Police are now tasked with tracking those who have returned to the cities from the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave and placing them under quarantine.

In Mumbai, there are several people who had either attended the event or were in the vicinity. In F North ward (Wadala), there are 10 such attendees but none of them have exhibited any symptoms. They are in home quarantine and will be monitored for 14 days.

In Bandra (East), there are at least 19 who had returned to a mosque. They have now been placed under quarantine at the mosque. They have not exhibited any symptoms either, but the BMC will be running swab tests after three-four days and regularly monitor them for 14 days.

There are around 10 such people in Kurla while 12-13 are in Ghatkopar. All of them are under home quarantine. None of the wards have reported any patients with symptoms. The civic body has disinfected the area near their locations and if any of them develop symptoms, it will do contact tracing as well.

Similarly, the Navi Mumbai Police have forwarded details of 34 suspected attendees to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“The list includes names of those who would have just been there to purchase something or visit someone. The Centre had sent the list to the DG office which was then forwarded to us. We have been able to verify about 10. Of remaining 24, some are in Delhi and some are at other places while some have wrong addresses,” a police official said.

According to the police, it would not be correct to say that all 34 belong to Navi Mumbai as some have the SIM cards registered in Navi Mumbai, but they are residents of some other States. “We are in talks with Tablighi people to find out the exact number of participants from here. During this congregation, some from our side went out and some from outside visited our area, so we are trying to get information about both types of people,” Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

The NMMC has received a list of 15 and the PMC has got a list of 13 such people from local police stations. “We are verifying the list and prima facie, we have found that of the 15, 12 are in Delhi. We are yet to come to a conclusion, and would take a day more to release the final numbers,” NMMC Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

Of the 13 names received by the PMC, nine has been traced to Panvel and Ulwe.

Meanwhile, two more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported under the NMMC. Of these, one is a direct contact of Noor Masjid in Vashi where the 68-year-old Filipino, who had returned from Tablighi Jamaat conclave, had visited. “The man was one of the 53 contacts of the masjid and was under home quarantine. He tested positive following his symptoms,” chief medical officer Balasaheb Sonawane from the NMMC said. He is the sixth contact of the Noor Masjid to have been found positive after the visit of the Filipino along with his nine associates.

A 70-year-old man from Seawoods was found positive. He and his wife had returned from Chennai, and later he was admitted to Apollo Hospital with novel coronavirus symptoms. The report came positive on Wednesday. Currently, there are 13 positive cases under the NMMC and eight under the PMC, of which one has recovered.