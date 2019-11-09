Mumbai

City sets November rain record

Drenched: Students and their parents get caught in the heavy rain on their way to school in Andheri on Friday morning.

With 109.3 mm this month, Mumbai beats 40-year-old figure

Mumbai broke its all-time record for the highest November rainfall on Friday, receiving 109.3 mm rain this month. The previous record for the month was 101.3 mm in 1979.

Rain in November is an unusual phenomenon. The city received rain on November 1, and then intermittent showers over the next few days. And early on Friday, many parts received heavy rainfall. The city recorded 32.6 mm rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 a.m. on Friday. Between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., it received 30.4 mm rain.

Mumbaikars experienced thunder and rainfall in Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Nahur, Chembur and other areas. There was rain in some parts of the city on Thursday too. The rain activity is due to the remnants of Cyclone Maha causing cloudy weather.

Motorists navigate a waterlogged road near Vandana Talkies in Thane.

K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, tweeted, “Rainfall in Mumbai and around in last 24 hrs was light to moderate with more impact on suburbs and Thane area. Post MAHA cyclonic strorm effect causing convection during early morning hours. Thane side still its cloudy as seen from radar. Now sun is out and weather improving (sic).”

