City sees first bout of December showers

Mumbai witnessed its first showers this December, owing to a deep depression over east central Arabian Sea.

The city woke up to light rain since early morning and the sky conditions remained cloudy through the day. For three hours between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m, both Santa Cruz and Colaba observatories witnessed 1 mm of rain each.

“These rains are attributed to the deep depression, which currently lies near latitude 15 degrees north, and longitude 68 degrees east. It is 690 km west-south-west of Mumbai and 620 km west of Goa. The system will continue to remain a deep depression for 12 hours and may weaken thereafter,” Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist with private weather forcaster Skymet, said.

Mr. Palawat had also forecast on and off rain in the city till Thursday night.

With sky conditions remaining cloudy and sometimes overcast through the day, temperatures in the city saw a drop with the weather remaining pleasant due to the showers.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius.