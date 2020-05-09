City breaches 12,000 mark; cases double in 11 days

Mumbai recorded 748 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, pushing its tally to 12,142. The city also recorded 25 new fatalities, taking its death toll to 462.

This is the third-highest single-day surge this month. The highest single-day spike was 769 cases on May 6 and the second-highest jump was 751 cases on May 1. COVID-19 cases have doubled in 11 days. The latest victims comprised 13 men and 12 women. Eighteen of them had co-morbidities. Three were below 40 years, nine were between 40 and 60 years and 13 were above 60 years.

Healthcare crisis

Mumbai continues to face a healthcare crisis with many COVID-19 patients struggling to find hospital beds.

As per data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an average of 450 patients with COVID-19-like symptoms are admitted to various care centres in the city every day. So far, 13,749 people have been admitted to such facilities. A BMC official said many people without symptoms are rushing to hospitals.

“As per government guidelines, asymptomatic people can remain at home if they have separate rooms and maintain physical distancing from family members. Such people can remain at home and follow up with their physicians,” said the BMC official.

Civic officials also urged citizens not to panic. There have been several complaints of members of housing societies in the city spreading fear and panic if someone in their building has tested positive or someone with symptoms has visited a doctor for screening.

“According to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s guidelines, only high-risk contacts of positive patients should be tested once between five and 14 days of exposure or they can be tested earlier if they develop any symptoms. All contacts need to be in home quarantine,” said a BMC official.

New dean at Sion hospital

An inquiry committee probing a video showing dead bodies lying next to patients in Sion Hospital, is yet to submit its report. Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, director of major civic hospitals, has been appointed the new dean. Former dean Dr. Pramod Ingle will continue to head the biochemistry department.