Chlorine tank bursts; 7 suffer breathlessness

Seven people complained of breathlessness after a chlorine tank near a swimming pool in Mulund burst on Wednesday evening.

The tank was located at Priyadarshini Krida Bhawan (Kalidas Sports Complex), run by Priyardarshini Lalit Bal Sanstha.

The injured were admitted to M.T. Agarwal Hospital and are now stable. A medical officer at the hospital said, “The seven people are stable. They are in the emergency ward and should be discharged tomorrow.” Another resident officer of the hospital said, “The seven were admitted to our care in a conscious state with no injuries.”

Prakash Gangadhare, Bharatiya Janata Party corporator from Mulund, said, “The trust to whom the swimming pool belongs should have been more careful. Residents from all over Mumbai, from Mulund to Bhandup, are members of the organisation. Members have to pay a fee of ₹8,000 and if the trust, which is handled by the Shiv Sena, cannot take care of a set-up that caters to over 5,000 members, the only way this can be handled is by shifting the control of the swimming pool and Priyadarshini Krida Bhawan to the BMC.”

Adesh Bandekar, managing trustee of the complex, was not available for comment. A staffer at Krida Bhawan said, “When the tank burst, our staff members rushed to the swimming pool to check if children were affected. But the staff members inhaled the chlorine and suffered breathlessness. Of the seven, three are women. One of them is a firefighter.”