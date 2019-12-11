Chess contest witnesses clash of minds

The Mumbai leg of The Hindu in School Chess Competition 2019 witnessed over 500 students vying for the top prizes at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Fort on Saturday.

The competition started at 9 a.m. and the students competed in four categories — Under 9, Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 — on a Swiss League-basis under the latest FIDE Rapid Rules. The contest incorporated a non-elimination process and all participants had to play seven back-to-back rounds.

The top three winners in each category were awarded trophies, certificates and cash prizes, and seven consolation prizes were awarded in each category.

The winners were felicitated by the chief guest, Dr. A. Velumani, promoter and chairman, MD and CEO, Thyrocare. Dr. Velumani was impressed by the scale of the event and said in just four years, The Hindu in School has been able to take the contest to new levels.

Valuable suggestions

Dr. Velumani suggested that the competition be developed as a rating tournament for young champions and a national final be conducted to enhance participation from all regions, especially rural areas, in the country.

He said, “It is important for children to play chess and learn mathematical skills at a young age as it helps their overall development in the long run.” The tournament was held under the aegis of the Mumbai District Chess Association (affiliated to All India Chess Federation) in association with LIC of India, HPCL, Thyrocare and exchange partner BSE.