Mumbai

Ceiling fan falls on doctor in COVID-19 ward

Colleague says Nair hospital opened COVID-19 wards in haste without conducting structural audit

A 26-year-old resident doctor working in a COVID-19 ward at the civic-run Nair Hospital sustained a head injury after a ceiling fan fell on him on Tuesday evening. The doctor was rushed to the hospital’s emergency medical department for treatment.

The incident took place at 5.45 p.m. in ward no 12. The doctor, a first-year resident from the anaesthesia department, suffered abrasions, but his CT scan result was normal. Dr. Mohan Joshi, the hospital’s dean, said the doctor sustained a minor injury. “He is doing absolutely fine,” Dr. Joshi said.

Nair hospital, a tertiary care hospital attached to a medical college, was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility last month. All non-COVID-19 patients were shifted out and basic structural modifications were carried out. A resident doctor said it is sad to see the hospital open wards in haste without conducting a structural audit. “The administration has to ensure the safety of doctors and patients. Such incidents are unacceptable,” the doctor said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 11:14:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ceiling-fan-falls-on-doctor-in-covid-19-ward/article31626291.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY