CBRE honoured with postage stamp

To mark 25 years of its operations in the country, a customised postage stamp of real estate consulting firm CBRE was unveiled on Wednesday. CBRE has now become the first international property consultant to have a stamp unveiled under the Postal Department’s ‘My Stamp’ scheme.

In a video message, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, said, “I trust that this 25-year-old company will progress a lot in future.” After unveiling the stamp, Robert Sulentic, president and CEO, CBRE group, said, “India is very important to us other than the United States. It is the only country where we have so many global clients.”

Anshuman Magazine, chairman and CEO, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE, said, “This stamp is a special recognition for our efforts and our commitment towards the growth of this country.” CBRE has over 10,000 employees in 80 cities in the country after beginning operations in 1994. The firm has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 20%, officials said.