Mumbai

Cases cross 1,000 mark in Navi Mumbai

TPanvel Municipal Corporation records 15 new cases, taking its tally to 234

With 74 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Friday, Navi Mumbai’s tally has risen to 1,048. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also reported four deaths, taking its death toll to 23. Of the positive cases, 753 are undergoing treatment, while 272 have recovered.

Nineteen new cases were recorded in Koparkhairane, 18 in Nerul, 14 in Turbhe, 13 in Ghansoli and two each in Belapur, Airoli and Digha. Of the four new victims, one was a 60-year-old retired man from Turbhe who lost his wife a few months ago and was suffering from hypertension. Following aggravated cough, he got admitted to a hospital, where he tested positive. He died on Thursday.

The other victims were a 68-year-old resident of Nerul, who worked as vegetable trader at APMC market; a 42-year-old man from Ghansoli, who worked as a housekeeper; and a 50-year-old man from Koparkhairane, whose brother worked at APMC market.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 15 new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 234. Of the positive cases, 100 have recovered, seven have died and 127 are being treated. Four patients were discharged on Friday.

A total of 1,702 people have been tested under PMC till now, of which 39 reports are pending. Under Panvel Rural limits, 12 new cases were recorded, taking the tally to 93. Of the cases, 14 have recovered and three have died. Uran reported three new cases, pushing its tally to 107. Of these, seven have recovered.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 1:23:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/cases-cross-1000-mark-in-navi-mumbai/article31597703.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY