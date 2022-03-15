Bombay High Court refuses interim relief to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik

The NCP leader is in jail in connection with a money laundering case of 1999 linking him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim

NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for seven hours. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused interim release to Maharashtra’s Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case of 1999 linking him to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

A Division Bench of justices P.B. Varale and S.M. Modak said, “As certain debatable issues are raised, they require to be heard at length. Considering the grounds assigned by us we are not inclined to allow the interim application. Applications rejected.”

The court had reserved the order on March 11 after hearing the arguments in the habeas corpus petition filed by Mr. Malik for four consecutive days.

The case came to light after Munira Plumber, owner of a prime ancestral property in suburban Mumbai, alleged that her property which cost ₹ 300 crores was sold at ₹5 lakhs through Dawood’s sister Haseen Parker to Mr. Malik.

The five-time member of the legislative Assembly was arrested on February 24 after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours, claiming Mr. Malik’s “active involvement in terror funding.”

The Nationalist Congress Party leader has been lodged at the Arthur Road Jail since March 7 for a case dating back to 1999. The ED has contended that Mr. Malik’s dealings in the case is sensitive involving proceeds of crime from organised sector that has international ramifications.

Senior advocate Amit Desai appearing for the Minister of Minority Affairs and Skill Development pointed out that the transaction relied by the central agency are of 1999, 2003 and 2005. He asked how Mr. Malik could be charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act when it was notified in 2005.