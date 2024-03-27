GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bombay High Court gets 11 permanent judges

Judges joined the ceremony virtually.

March 27, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File 

An outer view of Bombay High Court in Mumbai. File  | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Eleven additional judges were sworn in on Wednesday as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court.

The event took place in the Central Court Hall of the Bombay High Court building. Judges from the High Court benches in Goa, Nagpur and Aurangabad joined the ceremony virtually.

Justices Kishore Chandrakant Sant, Kamal Khata, Sharmila Deshmukh, Sandeep Marne, Gauri Godse, Rajesh Shantaram Patil and Arif Doctor were sworn in at the Principal Seat of the Bombay High Court, Justice Valmiki S.A. Menezes was sworn in at the Goa Bench, Justice Arun Pedneker was sworn in at the Aurangabad Bench, while Justices Urmila Sachin Joshi-Phalke and Bharat Pandurang Deshpande were sworn in at the Nagpur Bench.

Related Topics

judge / Mumbai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.