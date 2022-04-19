Bombay HC issues notices in plea by retired military personnel

They challenge curbs on writing on wars without prior sanction from government

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Director of the Department of Personnel and Training and the Joint Secretary, Ministry for Defence, in a plea challenging a Central government notification restricting retired military personnel from publishing or writing about wars without prior sanction from the government.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohitedere and Madhav Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by retired military personnel Sandesh Singhalkar and Lt. Col. Suresh Patil through advocates Asim Sarode and Ajinkya Udane. They have challenged the notification dated March 31, 2021 saying it a direct threat to the fundamental right of speech and expression.

The petition states retired officers include personnel from the Intelligence Bureau, Research and Analysis Wing of the Cabinet Secretariat, the DRDO, the CRPF, the BSF, the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Aviation Research Center, the Special Frontier Force, the National Security Guard, the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The petition contends the notification restricts them from writing anything on war, war crimes, purchase of weaponry etc. and posting them on platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The matter is posted to be heard in mid June.