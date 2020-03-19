Bombay Canteen’s promoter backtracks on post

Folks who attended Bombay Canteen’s anniversary bash two weeks ago, would have held their breath, while reading a diary item in a newspaper about chef Floyd Cardoz. The deleted Instagram post, has a sombre-looking Mr. Cardoz in a hospital stating that he is down with COVID-19. Mr. Cardoz is said to have admitted himself to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Hunger Inc, the company that launched Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and most recently Bombay Sweet Shop, has issued a statement about Mr. Cardoz’s post. “Chef Cardoz (59), culinary director, Hunger Inc, was admitted to a hospital in New York, with viral fever. Mr. Cardoz, who was earlier in Mumbai, left the city on March 8 for New York via Frankfurt airport. He is being closely monitored for his condition and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

In response to The Hindu’s query about the three city establishments run by Hunger Inc, a company spokesperson said, “Bombay Canteen, O Pedro, and Bombay Sweet Shop are all closed based on the directive of the State government to control the spread of COVID-19.”

Hunger Inc is a member of the National Restaurant Association of India, which has decided to shut several of its member establishments: Bonobo, Jamjar, Foo, Good Wife, Mei13, The Table, Indigo Deli, Koko, Iktara, Mag St Bread Co, Tote, Doh, Coffee by Di Bella, The Clearing House, Qualia, Masque, Sage and Saffron, Flax, The Daily all Day, Radio Bar, Estella, Younion, Hotel Shang High, 145, Bombay Food Truck, Via Bombay, Ostaad, Irish House, Effingut, Lord of the Drinks, Tamasha, Jalwa, Flying Saucer, Dragonfly, Plum, and The Little Door.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, industry sources report getting a call from Mr. Cardoz’s partner saying that he had tested positive.