BMC starts disinfecting hospitals, toilets

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been disinfecting hospital premises and public toilets using sodium hypochlorite, considering the large number of people who visit these places. Further, it will be disinfecting all public locations that see crowds.

On March 22, a police constable stationed at Kasturba Hospital complained of sore throat and was admitted there for a test for the virus. Even as his reports are awaited, the BMC is taking urgent measures to disinfect hospital premises on priority.

On Tuesday, it took up the large-scale disinfection of Nair and KEM hospitals, and a dispensary in Antop Hill. It has drawn up a schedule to disinfect every municipal hospital at a fixed timing, including the crucial Kasturba and SevenHills hospitals.

This is being done by the Mumbai Fire Brigade using quick response vehicles that spray a diluted mixture of sodium hypochlorite, a type of bleach which is highly effective for cleaning surfaces.

Besides, over the next few days, the fire brigade will also be using the same process to disinfect areas that are still seeing footfall, such as municipal markets and offices. A plan id being drawn up to do so.

“Sodium hypochlorite was not available with us in such large quantities but we procured it from our contractor on an urgent basis. Once the hospitals and quarantine centres are done, we will disinfect other establishments that see people turning up for essential services,” P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said.

The civic body’s G North ward office staff also disinfected toilets in Dharavi where people do not have individual toilets and therefore rely on public toilets.

Several public representatives like Shiv Sena’s Abhishek Ghosalkar, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ameet Satam and Sena corporator Amey Ghole have undertaken disinfection of housing societies in their wards.