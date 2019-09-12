BMC finally finds contractors to reconstruct seven bridges

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally found contractors for its ambitious plan to construct bridges within record time.

The Hindu had reported that the tenders for two of the 10 bridges to be rebuilt had got a poor response. But in case of seven, the BMC has finalised contractors, including the crucial Juhu Tara Road bridge. Wary of the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections setting in, the BMC tabled the proposal as urgent business in Wednesday’s standing committee.

Besides, several proposals were passed in Wednesday’s standing committee meeting within 45 minutes, since this is most likely the last standing committee meeting before the code of conduct comes in force.

The Hindu had reported in June that the BMC plans to use a different methodology to award work to reconstruct 10 city bridges.

The idea was that contractors can use the best technology and bring pre-fabricated bridges for installation at the site, but at higher cost. They can choose the design as well. However, they will have to complete the bridge in three to six months against the standard two years. At the time of issuing work, the contractor will have to deposit 10% project cost as deposit with BMC. The deposit will be forfeited if the contractor is unable to complete work in stipulated time. Together, the reconstruction of 10 bridges is supposed to cost around ₹125 crore, higher than conventional methods.

The BMC had floated bids for the 10 bridges, but had got no response for work on the Gandhi Nagar-Kurar village bridge and Oshiwara nullah (SV Road) bridge.

Of the eight remaining, the department has finalised contractors for seven and a proposal was tabled before the standing committee on Wednesday. These include Juhu Tara Road bridge, which will be demolished and reconstructed for ₹15.34 crore. Others are bridges at Hans Bhugra Marg, Majas nullah, Meghwadi junction, bridge near Inorbit Mall (Piramal nullah), bridge near D Mart (Malad) and bridge at Ratan Nagar, Borivali. Together, they all cost around ₹95 crore.

Besides, the committee also passed proposals worth ₹117 crore for demolition and reconstruction of six bridges in Dahisar. The BMC will also be constructing a skywalk from Shatabdi Hospital to Kandivali station and Pravin Sanghvi Road.