BMC chips in with relief work in Sangli

With Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi overseeing relief operations in the flood-affected Sangli district, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed around 500 of its medical and non-medical staff there.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked Mr. Pardeshi to monitor the relief efforts considering his experience in the earthquake-hit Latur in 1993. Mr. Pardeshi on Monday inspected a relief camp at Miraj High School.

The BMC has sent eight fumigation machines, seven excavators, 13 dumpers, four quick response vehicles and complete sets of medicines and medical equipment to Sangli and Kolhapur districts. It has sent around 20 firefighters, 450 staff members, and pest control officers to the two districts. A team of 30 doctors had already gone there on Saturday.

The public health employees conducted a health camp at Sangli’s Jaysingpur on Monday. BMC employees also fumigated the area.