BJP to expose Sena corruption ahead of BMC polls

Opposition to hold rallies across Mumbai in ‘pol-khol’ campaign

Targeting the Shiv Sena by claiming 25 years of misrule and corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Opposition BJP has launched a pol-khol’ (reveal all) campaign across the city to expose how the Sena has robbed Mumbai’s citizens during its tenure.

“Shiv Sena has looted the people of Mumbai through various means of corruption. But BJP will not let this happen anymore. We will expose the Sena through our pol-khol campaign,” said Mumbai BJP president Mangalprabhat Lodha.

Under the campaign, the BJP plans to hold rallies in each of the 36 Assembly constituencies of the city. The first public meeting was held in the Sena stronghold of Goregaon. The party will raise issues such as the delay in completion of metro work, lack of civic amenities for citizens, allegations of corruption during Covid relief among others.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar claimed that the Sena has been fooling the people of Mumbai in the name of Marathi. “The BMC that presents an annual budget of ₹40,000 crore on an average has spent around ₹2 lakh crore in last five years. Where has all this amount gone? Sena has made Mumbai a death trap,” he alleged.

On Tuesday, after the BJP’s campaign vehicle was attacked by unknown persons in Chembur, the party claimed that ruling MVA was responsible as it was rattled by the overwhelming response to tits campaign. BJP Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said his party would not be deterred by the ruling government’s efforts to stop the campaign.

Speaking in Pune, Mr. Fadnavis said his party would not rest till the Shiv Sena’s corruption in the BMC was ‘exposed.’

“We had expected that stones would be thrown at us [by MVA coalition activists]… The manner in which we [the BJP] are stripping their veil of corruption, they are already scared after our first rally itself. We are not going to stop at this, and we will not rest until we have exposed them,” he said.

Another BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the MVA allies were snatching away the right of the Opposition to campaign. “We warn that if the perpetrators of the attack are not arrested, the police will be responsible for the law and order situation,” he said.