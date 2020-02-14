BJP plays Savarkar card yet again

Calling the Shiv Sena “helpless”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the ruling party is ignoring the attacks on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar by its ally, Congress, to save the three-party government.

Mr. Fadnavis was referring to two articles published in State Congress magazine Shidori, which allegedly describe Savarkar as a rapist and an apologiser, not a freedom fighter.

“These references are part of two separate articles published in the magazine. I wonder how helpless is the Sena for power that its ally is defaming Sena’s ideologue, Savarkar. The magazine should be banned and the Congress should apologise for the malicious content against Savarkar,” Mr. Fadnavis, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

The Congress hit back at the BJP leader, saying not a single word written in the article is without the proof. “We have nothing against Savarkar as a person. But we certainly oppose him ideologically and will continue to do so. There is no question of apologising and taking back the article. Each and every word is written with scrutiny and proof,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said. He said the BJP is purposely playing politics over a non-issue.

Mr. Fadnavis said the Sena, a former ally of the BJP, should answer how many insults it can tolerate from its new ally. “The Sena should make its stand clear on whether it agrees to the description of Savarkar in the magazine officially published by the Congress,” he said. He also questioned the Sena’s position on the removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Chhidawara in Madhya Pradesh, which is governed by the Congress.

Mr. Sawant said the MP government under Kamal Nath has already ordered an inquiry into the incident, and the guilty will be punished. “The BJP it seems has no issue on its hands and is trying to play politics with every matter,” he said.