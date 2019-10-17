‘BJP government brought more development to Vidarbha’

Pitching a development plank for Vidarbha, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government over the past five years brought more development to the region than what the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government achieved while being in power for 15 years.

Addressing a public rally in Amravati, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Vidarbha is witnessing change under this government and prospering. Be it industries, roads, national highways, irrigation, the government is changing the face of the region.”

‘Lowered power tariff’

Mr. Fadnavis said power tariff was lowered for industries in Vidarbha as many power companies are based out of the region. He said, “The previous government did not hear us for 15 years. When we came to power we did so. Now the industries in Vidarbha pay ₹3 less than the others in the State.”

Campaigning for the BJP’s Amravati candidate Dr. Sunil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena candidate Preeti Bund from Badnera, Mr. Fadnavis said the State government is setting up one of the biggest textile parks in Amravati. He said, “Thousands of crores in investment and thousands of jobs have come here.” Mr. Fadnavis said Amravati is the second most important city in Vidarbha after Nagpur and the government aims to make it a new-age city by filling the backlog of jobs.

‘Path of progress’

He said, “Vidarbha is witnessing change. We are bringing that change. I want your cooperation like you gave us in 2014. We are on the path of progress.”

Bringing up the removal of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Mr. Fadnavis said it was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership that Srinagar, Jammu and Ladakh were able to witness the hoisting of the Tricolour for the first time in 70 years. He said, “It was the flag of Jammu & Kashmir which was given prominence before. The Indian Constitution, laws, reservation was not applicable there. But it is the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ensured that Article 370 is removed and the Constitution and its laws were applicable there.”