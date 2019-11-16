Bidre’s husband alleges threats from accused

Raju Gore, the husband of the murdered assistant police inspector Ashwini Bidre, on Friday submitted a written complaint in Panvel sessions court against police inspector Abhay Kurundkar, who is accused of killing her.

The complaint, submitted during the murder trial, said Mr. Kurundkar had threatened Mr. Gore on the court premises during the last hearing on November 8.

“While I was passing by the accused, he pointed at me and told his daughter I am the one who has been making complaints and allegations in the case and should be taught a lesson. The daughter in turn told Mr. Kurundkar she would speak to her ‘uncle’ and find a way to teach me a lesson. At every hearing, there are many people from Mr. Kurundkar’s side who keep giving us intimidating stares,” Mr. Gore said.

He alleged that the uncle she was referring to is Mr. Kurundkar’s brother, and requested the court to take appropriate action.

“The court gave Mr. Kurundkar a stern warning saying if there are any more complaints against him, strict action would be taken. The court also told Mr. Gore to avoid circumstances where he would have to be face to face with Mr. Kurundkar,” special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said.

Currently the defence lawyer is conducting cross-examination of witness Anand Bidre, Ms. Bidre’s brother.