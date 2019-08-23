Mumbai

BEST repays debt worth ₹531.55 crore

The BEST Undertaking on Thursday said it had received ₹665.31 crore from the BMC, of which around ₹1,200 crore had gone towards repaying its debt.

BEST officials said ₹531.55 crore was utilised to repay loans, while the rest was used for working capital requirements. They said the repayment had led to savings of ₹52.63 crore in interest payments towards the loans.

