BEST among companies with lowest losses: GM

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking is among the transmission and distribution companies making the lowest losses in the country, said BEST general manager Surendrakumar Bagde. He was speaking during the BEST committee meeting on Friday.

The committee members were discussing the quarterly performance of the BEST’s supply division from July to September. The undertaking had registered a transmission and distribution loss of 4.34% in September compared with 5.94% during the same month in 2018.

“We have managed to install 3.5 lakh meters from April 2017 to September 2019, which has helped us improve our revenues and helped us serve our customers better,” Mr. Bagde said.

Committee members, however, pointed out that as the staff members had been engaged in installing new meters, issues that had been cropping up in existing meters were not attended to. A total of 7,007 cases for display not visible (DNV) were filed during the quarter, of which only 4,975 were attended to, the members said.

BEST officials said the increase in pendency of attending DNV cases would be shortlived as they would get back their staff as soon as all the meters were replaced.

The project to replace the meters was being done under the Central government’s Integrated Power Development Scheme, which needed to be completed by December to avail of financial aid from the Centre.