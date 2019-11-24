Australian national arrested with drugs worth over ₹1 crore

The husband of a Mumbai-based model and actor was arrested on Friday after he was allegedly found to be in the possession of drugs worth over ₹1 crore.

According to Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) officers, the accused, Reza Bohrani, is an Australian national and founder and president of an organisation called Cannabis Health And Sciences, which claims to conduct research into the medicinal use of cannabis. The officers said Mr. Bohrani was arrested from near Hawaiian Shack pub in Bandra, after the ANC received a tip-off about his movements and laid a trap.

“We searched Mr. Bohrani’s belongings and found that he had 1,551 strips of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) worth ₹1.08 crore. Prima facie, the LSD seems to be of very superior quality and we have sent samples to the Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Kalina for an expert opinion,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (ANC) Shivdeep Lande said.

Mr. Bohrani was arrested and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till November 27.

Investigating officers said that the LSD seized from Mr. Bohrani was sourced from Europe, but might have been routed through multiple stops to avoid detection.

‘Biggest LSD supplier’

“We are investigating further to find out if Mr. Bohrani’s research company was a front for his illegal activities, or whether he used its sale and purchase activities as a cover to buy and sell LSD. Preliminary inquiries indicate that he is among the biggest suppliers of LSD in Mumbai and Goa and was currently staying in Assam, He would smuggle LSD in bulk into the city, which he would then sell to peddlers who worked in the party circuit in the western suburbs,” an ANC officer said.

A popular party drug, LSD is a hallucinogen and among the more expensive drugs, making it a luxury affordable only to the affluent.

The ANC is seeking details from commissionerates across the country to find out if Mr. Bohrani has any criminal record. Officers said that no past record in his name has come to light in Mumbai so far.