Assistant professor held for sexually harassing student

The Gamdevi police arrested an assistant professor working at a Mumbai college late on Friday after a student accused him of sexually harassing her.

While a court has remanded the professor in police custody, the college has terminated his services.

According to the police, the student approached the police with a written complaint on Friday evening.

“We immediately acted on the complaint and booked the accused for outraging a woman’s modesty, under the Indian Penal Code. We arrested him on Friday night and he was subsequently remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after being produced in court,” senior police inspector Gulabsingh Patil, Gamdevi police station, said.

According to the student, the professor made lewd comments and asked for sexual favours from her when she approached him for some academic work.

“I had approached him on Monday and he told me that he will clear me in my theory as well as practical exam in exchange for sexual favours. I was utterly disgusted,” she told The Hindu.

While the college students had a holiday on Tuesday and Wednesday, the victim said she skipped college on Thursday as the professor had his lecture and she was frightened after Monday’s incident.

“On Friday, when I went to college to attend a lecture, I confided in a woman professor. She took me to the college registrar, who then referred me to the trustee. The authorities helped me in approaching the police,” the student said.

The victim said she would pursue the matter strongly and hoped that the accused does not get employment in any other college, so that nobody else has to go through the harassment that she faced.

The college, meanwhile, has terminated the assistant professor with immediate effect, sources said.