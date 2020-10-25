As cases dip, eight Covid centres in Navi Mumbai stop admissions

In view of the decreasing number of new COVID-19 cases, eight Covid Care Centres in Navi Mumbai have stopped taking fresh admissions.

“There were hardly two-three patients in these centres. Hence, we shifted them to other centres and have stopped new admissions there. The centres have not been shut. The admissions will be started again as and when the need arises,” Sanjay Kakade, assistant municipal commissioner, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

The centres are Warkari Bhavan in Belapur, Samaj Mandir in Airoli, Samaj Mandir in Koparkhairane, Multipurpose Hall in Sector 14, Vashi, ETC Centre in Vashi, Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul, Ahilyabai Holkar Bhavan in Nerul, and Levapatidar Hall in Airoli. Of these, Levapatidar will be changed from only male centre to only female centre after a few days.

Navi Mumbai on Saturday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally to 43,445. Of them, 40,161 have been discharged and the number of active patients stands at 2,409. Three more patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the death toll to 875 with a fatality rate of 2.01%.

The active patients under the NMMC are admitted at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi, Radha Swami Satsang NYAS in Turbhe, Export House in Turbhe, MGM Hospital in Sanpada, and DY Patil Hospital in Nerul.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai, which was 79 days in September, has increased to 127 days. The recovery rate which was 88% has also gone up to 92%.

Till September 30, a total of 36,673 cases had been reported, of whom 32,325 had recovered with a recovery rate of 88.14% while there had been 750 deaths with a fatality rate of 2.04%.

A total of 2.64 lakh people have undergone COVID-19 test till now, of whom 95,270 took RT-PCR test while 1.69 lakh took rapid antigen test.