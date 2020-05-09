Arthur Road jail inmates quarantined in Mahul

The 77 inmates of Arthur Road Central Jail who have tested positive for COVID-19 were shifted to a government-run quarantine facility in Mahul on Friday.

The inmates, along with 26 prison staffers, tested positive on Thursday. All of them were moved to St. George Hospital for quarantine and observation.

“None of the inmates or staffers are displaying any symptoms as of now. The inmates are being quarantined in a vacant building in Mahul, with all arrangements being made beforehand. Security guards have also been deployed to ensure that they do not leave the facility. The staff might soon be moved to other locations,” a Prisons officer said.

Doctor tests positive

A doctor employed at Byculla jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Officials said he was off duty when he tested positive.

Meanwhile, the number of positive personnel at JJ Marg police station has touched 34. The tally was 26 on Wednesday and over the last two days, eight new cases have been recorded. Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh visited the police station along with senior officers on Thursday to take stock of the situation and boost the morale of the personnel.

“The total number of Mumbai Police personnel infected with the novel coronavirus stands at 344 as of Friday,” a senior officer said. As with the earlier cases, the process of tracing contacts of all those who have now tested positive is under way, officers said.