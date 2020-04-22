Mumbai

APMC fruit market starts operations

The fruit market at the APMC in Navi Mumbai resumed operations again on Monday, with restrictions on working hours and entry of vehicles.

Only 250 vehicles will be allowed to enter between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to unload produce. Trading will be done from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will be cleaned and closed by 5 p.m. “We are also using a State Transport depot nearby, where 50 trucks are allowed to enter. This space is exclusively for watermelon and musk melon supplies. Social distancing is maintained at both places,” Sanjay Pansare, secretary of the fruit market, said.

Meanwhile, the supply of Alphonso mangoes has gone down from 65,000 boxes at this time last year to 35,000, he said.

Export of mangoes has also started, with around 12,000 boxes being exported daily via sea, and some by air. “The export is mainly done to the Gulf. Export to the U.S. and Europe is still closed,” he said.

