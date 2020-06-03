Another policeman dies

A 48-year-old head constable posted in the city’s eastern suburbs succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the Mumbai Police to 19 and in the State police to 29.

The head constable had cancer and was on sick leave for the past year. Officers said he tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was admitted to Bombay Hospital, where died on Tuesday night. As of Wednesday, 1,526 police personnel in the State have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.