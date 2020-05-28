Mumbai

Another death in Mumbai Police ranks; toll now 13

A 54-year-old head constable posted in central Mumbai became the 13th COVID-19 fatality in the Mumbai Police on Tuesday.

The head constable, who was just a few months short of falling in the high-risk age group, was assigned patrol duty in an area that has witnessed a large spike in novel coronavirus cases over the last few weeks.

His colleagues said he was part of a mobile patrolling unit in a containment zone and was tested on May 20 after he started presenting symptoms. He tested positive on May 22 and was admitted to a police quarantine facility in Marol the same day. He was later shifted to the National Sports Club of India and then to the BYL Nair Hospital.

“He was shifted to the intensive care unit on Tuesday, where he died in the evening. He used to stay with his family in Thane,” said a colleague.

The head constable’s demise takes the toll in the Mumbai Police to 13. The Mumbai Police, as a measure to curb the spread of the infection in their ranks, have sent high-risk personnel above the age of 55 on leave. So far, 1,150 Mumbai Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,964 in the State.

