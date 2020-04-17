Another BEST staffer tests positive

A conductor with the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making him the second employee to contract the virus.

The Bhayander resident who worked in the Goregaon depot started showing symptoms on April 9. “He got admitted at a local hospital on April 10 and tested positive on April 13. He is now stable,” a senior BEST official said. Six staffers at the depot are now in home quarantine.

However, Manoj Varade, public relations officer of BEST, said the employee had admitted himself to the hospital and declared that he had tested positive.

“We are yet to receive his test report,” said Mr. Varade. Another conductor from Goregaon depot has also been asked to be in home quarantine, after a member of his family tested positive. His test results are awaited.

The first BEST employee to test positive died on Tuesday night after being put on a ventilator. He was from the electric supply division. The BEST also had to seal a building in its Parel staff quarters after the daughter of a conductor tested positive.