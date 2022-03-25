Amid row, Maharashtra Minister says flats for MLAs are not free

The elected representatives will pay for plot, construction costs: Jitendra Awhad

A day after announcing 300 flats for MLAs in Mumbai, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, facing criticism, clarified that it would not be free but the elected representatives would pay for plot and construction costs.

“After my announcement regarding the flats, there was certain misinformation. I want to clarify that the flats are not for free. The government in the past has run schemes for journalists, artists etc. It is a similar scheme,” said Mr. Awhad in the Assembly on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the scheme would not be applicable to the MLAs whose spouses had a home in Mumbai. “MLAs from Mumbai and the Metropolitan region won’t be getting benefit here. Those MLAs with flats on their names and those whose spouses have flats here too won’t be getting a flat here,” said Mr. Pawar.

Mr. Awhad faced flak after his announcement to construct 300 flats for MLAs in Mumbai’s Goregaon area.