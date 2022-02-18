After Somaiya, Rane takes on Sena

ED notices ready for four CM house residents, says Union Minister

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on Friday posted on Twitter that Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices to four residents of Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, are ready.

He issued the threat after the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent him a notice over alleged unauthorised construction in his bungalow.

Taking a cue from a petition filed by social activist Santosh Daundkar, who had collected information using the Right to Information Act regarding structures in the bungalow located in the Juhu area of Mumbai, the BMC sent a notice to the Union Minister. The move came two days after Mr. Rane claimed that use of State agencies will be responded to with the use of central agencies.

While tweeting about the ED notices, the Union Minister also said the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his secretary Disha Salian will soon be probed again.

Somaiya’s visit

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Sena versus Rane saga is a new addition to the ongoing Sena versus [former BJP MP] Kirit Somaiya blame game. Mr. Somaiya, who has been accusing the Sena leaders of graft, visited Korlai village in Raigad on Friday in search of 19 bungalows allegedly owned by Mr. Thackeray’s wife Rashmi. Korlai gram panchayat authorities have already denied that there has been any construction on land which was purchased by Ms. Thackeray in partnership in 2014 from architect Anvay Naik.

Naik, who is now no more, had purchased the land in 2009 to build a resort but dropped the idea due to Coastal Regulation Zone norms. He had half-built a few structures on the property which Mr. Somaiya has been claiming as bungalows of Ms. Thackeray.

In 2020, the gram panchayat demolished these structures and since the Thackerays had purchased the land, they paid it tax on those structures. Mr. Somaiya visited the gram panchayat office on Friday after which he left for Alibaug. The Sena has already warned the BJP leader against making unfounded allegations.