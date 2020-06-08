After social media backlash, GoAir revokes trainee pilot’s termination

Three days after terminating a trainee pilot for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct, GoAir on Sunday changed its decision and suspended him instead.

The decision came in the wake of the trainee pilot, Asif Khan, approaching the Saki Naka police with a complaint that someone had impersonated him to post objectionable comments on Twitter.

“The trainee pilot is suspended subject to a cyber crime cell investigation,” an airline spokesperson said.

On the night of June 4, GoAir terminated the trainee pilot’s employment for allegedly failing to comply with the company’s rules on social media conduct.

Following the backlash on social media, GoAir verified the details of his posts. In a statement, GoAir said it had a zero tolerance policy and it was mandatory for all to comply with the company’s employment rules, regulations and policies, including social media behaviour.

However, in a letter dated June 4, Mr. Khan said that an impostor had created a Twitter account, and a YouTube video that has since been taken down.

“The video was put out on a YouTube channel by the name Buzzing Trends Official, who stole all my pictures from my Facebook account and put them in his video with the intention of maligning my name and that of GoAir, and thus jeopardising my career,” he said. Mr. Khan also released the letter on Twitter and demanded action against the impostor.