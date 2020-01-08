After cold spell, city heading towards warmer days

After recording the season’s lowest maximum temperature — 27 degrees Celsius — last week, daytime temperatures in Mumbai have been steadily rising, leading to warmer days. On Tuesday, the city saw a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees. Minimum temperatures have also gone up from the chilly 15 degrees to 19.

Mumbaikars experienced winter chills for about four days, when the city recorded season’s lowest minimum temperature on January 1. It was the first time in a decade that December temperatures did not fall below 15 degrees.

The city also saw its lowest maximum temperature at 26.5 degrees on January 4. The cool days were a result of this small gap between day and night temperatures, which led to cold winds even during the day.

However, daytime temperatures climbed the very next day, with January 5 recording 32 degrees Celcius and Monday recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees. Even Tuesday recorded a maximum of 32.5 degrees, indicating warmer days. The minimum temperature was more or less normal on Tuesday was 19.6 degrees. but the temperature difference can lead to flu and other health issue.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology), Skymet, on Sunday tweeted, “#Northwesterly cold winds have replaced by warmer easterlies, leading to rise in #Mumbai temperatures. We expect temperature to fall once again from January 9th. #WesternDisturbance will move away and cold NWly will resume. (sic)”