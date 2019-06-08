Activist receives threat calls, files complaint

Activist and rationalist Dr. Ram Puniyani allegedly received threatening calls from unknown persons on Thursday. The Powai police have filed a non-cognisable complaint (NC) in the matter.

A former professor of biomedical engineering, affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Dr. Puniyani also works with organisations such as the All India Secular Forum.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Puniyani said, “I received a call around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, on my landline. When I picked up, the caller started hurling abuses at me and called me anti-Hindu. He told me to stop my activities and leave, warning me that I would have to suffer consequences otherwise.”

Five minutes later, he received a second call and the person at the other end aggressively asked if he was talking to Dr. Puniyani. When the activist said no, the caller hung up.

NC registered

Dr. Puniyani then approached the Powai police and apprised them about the incident, after which an NC was registered. The police have registered the case against unknown persons for intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code. Both the calls were made from different cell phone numbers, officers said.

“I believe that this is the work of right-wing Hindu activists who are uncomfortable with my writings,” Dr. Puniyani said.

Dr. Puniyani said that on March 9, three unidentified persons had come to his residence on the pretext of a passport enquiry, while he hadn't even applied for one. The visitors asked questions regarding his family and his past affiliations with IIT-Bombay. He had at the time filed a complaint with the police but they were unable to identify the men despite being provided with CCTV footage, he said.

Police assure security

Dr. Puniyani, along with a delegation of other activists, met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vinoy Kumar Choubey.

“Mr. Choubey was very receptive to us and has ensured that the security of my area of residence will be increased. I have also put in a request for personal police protection which he said will be looked into,” he said.