Aaditya unveils sculpture at Worli

Maharashtra Minister for Tourism and Environment Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday unveiled Life Vest Under Our Seat, a sculpture, at the Late Shri. Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk at Worli.

The sculpture, commissioned by Sangita Jindal, chairperson, JSW Foundation, is an artwork by Siddharth Somaiya in dedication to the Koli community.

“The installation presents a young man on the cusp of an exciting but ambiguous future. He hears echoes from the past but also sees the promise that the future holds,” the JSW Foundation said.

Ms. Jindal said that in a world divided by disease and despair, art offers hope and solace. “As we get back on our feet after the coronavirus onslaught, it is a pleasure to gift our city Mr. Somaiya’s Life Vest Under Our Seat.”

Mr. Somaiya, Ms. Jindal said, believes in bringing art closer to people, making art accessible to the common man. “I would like to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allowing us to realise this dream project and Mr. Thackeray for identifying this apt location to start this conversation,” she said.

Mr. Somaiya has showcased his artworks in galleries in New York, Chicago and Mumbai, and enjoys making hyper-local works.

“Most artists barricade their works with ropes and chains. For me, the most important element is when people come close, touch and feel my work, they can connect with it at a deeper level. I am thankful to the JSW Group, Ms. Jindal and the BMC for allowing me this opportunity to share this piece of work with the city,” Mr. Somaiya said.