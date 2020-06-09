Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray asks Air India to operate more Vande Bharat flights

Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray   | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

‘Bring back Indians hailing from State’

State Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal and sought more repatriation flights to bring back stranded citizens to Maharashtra.

In a letter dated June 6, Mr. Thackeray wrote to Mr. Bansal seeking the initiation of flights to Maharashtra from Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Thackeray said, “I also requested him to look into the issue of flights from Bishkek. The ones landing in Maharashtra have hardly any citizens from the State. Those flights could land directly in their home States, save them time, and have more flights to Maharashtra for citizens from Maharashtra.”

Pending requests

The State government has informed the Ministry of External Affairs of numerous requests to operate flights from Indians stranded in Australia, UAE and Singapore. “We requested this in Vande Bharat 3, but they haven’t been featured as yet. We hope this will be approved soon,” Mr. Thackeray said in his letter.

The Centre has begun preparations for the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. In the first phase, May 7 to 15, around 15,000 Indians from 12 countries were brought back. The second phase, scheduled from May 17 to 22, has been extended till June 13

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 11:24:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/aaditya-thackeray-asks-air-india-to-operate-more-vande-bharat-flights/article31790632.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY