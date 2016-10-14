Uniform Civil Code a trap, says Muslim advocacy group

The All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat (AIMMM), one of the oldest Muslim advocacy groups in the country, on Thursday joined the debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and opposed proposed changes to Muslim personal law.

Speaking at a women’s empowerment seminar organised by AIMIM at Anjuman Islam School, Muslim Personal Law Board and AIMMM member Uzma Naheed expressed her strong disapproval of the Uniform Civil Code. Ms. Naheed said Muslims stood fourth position in polygamy statistics after adivasis, Buddhists and Hindus, yet a Uniform Civil Code is trying to interfere in Muslim personal law on polygamy and triple talaq .

She said, “Triple talaq has too many sides to it. We have to start tackling it, but UCC is not the solution to the problems being faced by Muslim women. The need of the hour is to support Muslim women by strengthening their economic condition and educate them, rather than changing the laws. Muslim men also need to change their perspective towards women.” Ms. Naheed also called for clerics to step forward and codify Sharia as per the Quran and Sunnah.

Naved Hamid, president, AIMMM, said, “It is a trap and Muslims should throw it into the dustbin. And if women organise themselves and lead the community in a systematic manner, then the mushawarat will not only support it but also readily accept its leadership. If women can fight and get their rights from the government, they can fight it out with Muslim men too, and may get their rights from the male-dominated society.”

Psychologist Raksheeda Sayyeda, Mujtaba Farooqi, general secretary, AIMMM, organiser Rubina Feroz and Advocate Rashida spoke on other aspects of women empowerment. Ms. Sayyeda focused on breaking the conventional perception of women being helpless, saying being self-empowered is an effective solution to empower women. “Muslim women must leave their victim mentality, they aren’t caged and they must think about their future. Nobody is going to fight for their rights besides themselves,” she said.

Rashida drew attention to resources available for legal counseling, saying, “Two things are important for women empowerment: the right to choice and access to resources. Eighty per cent of talaq cases can be settled out of court only if Muslim men and women personally try to resolve issues by keeping their ego aside.” She also said the Muslim community needs a legal counselling centre.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu

