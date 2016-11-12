Senior citizen in bank queue collapses, dies

A senior citizen died after suddenly collapsing while waiting in a queue at a bank in Mulund on Friday. Officers at Navghar police station said the incident occurred around 1.30 p.m. at the Mulund (East) branch of the State Bank of India. They said the deceased, identified as Vishwanath Vartak, 73, was waiting to exchange redundant currency.
Bank officials called for an ambulance and rushed him to Savarkar Hospital in Mulund, where he was declared dead before admission. The police were subsequently informed. “We are still awaiting a post-mortem report but prima facie , Vartak seems to have died due to heart failure. We have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection with the incident,” an officer with Navghar police station said.
He added that Vartak was a retired employee of the Public Works Department (PWD) and stayed with his family in Hari Om Nagar, Mulund.
Man held for using friend’s Aadhar card
A Bhandup businessman was arrested for allegedly trying to exchange high denomination notes using a photocopy of his friend's Aadhar card.
Police said Jayesh Jain, 40, was at the LBS Road branch of NKGSB bank in Bhandup, where the discrepancy was detected by the teller.
