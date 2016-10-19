Police take Ferreira to Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Monday took Padma Bhushan awardee Michael Ferreira and three others into their custody in connection with an FIR registered against them in the multi-crore rupee Qnet scam.

Ferreira, who was booked by the Economic Offences Wing, surrendered in a special Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act court on October 1 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was first remanded to EOW custody till October 13 and then to judicial custody, after which the Hyderabad police sought his transit remand.

“A similar case was registered in Hyderabad by victims of the Qnet scam, and the police needed to interrogate him,” said a source. On October 15, the court granted transit remand and a team from Hyderabad picked up Ferreira along with three others arrested in the case. They left for Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.