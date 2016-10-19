Mumbai

Police take Ferreira to Hyderabad

Michael Ferreira at CST on Tuesday after being taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police.— Photo: PTI

Michael Ferreira at CST on Tuesday after being taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police.— Photo: PTI  

The Hyderabad Police on Monday took Padma Bhushan awardee Michael Ferreira and three others into their custody in connection with an FIR registered against them in the multi-crore rupee Qnet scam.

Ferreira, who was booked by the Economic Offences Wing, surrendered in a special Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act court on October 1 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was first remanded to EOW custody till October 13 and then to judicial custody, after which the Hyderabad police sought his transit remand.

“A similar case was registered in Hyderabad by victims of the Qnet scam, and the police needed to interrogate him,” said a source. On October 15, the court granted transit remand and a team from Hyderabad picked up Ferreira along with three others arrested in the case. They left for Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
null
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 15, 2020 8:54:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/Police-take-Ferreira-to-Hyderabad/article16075547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY