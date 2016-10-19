Police take Ferreira to Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Police on Monday took Padma Bhushan awardee Michael Ferreira and three others into their custody in connection with an FIR registered against them in the multi-crore rupee Qnet scam.
Ferreira, who was booked by the Economic Offences Wing, surrendered in a special Maharashtra Protection of Interests of Depositors Act court on October 1 after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was first remanded to EOW custody till October 13 and then to judicial custody, after which the Hyderabad police sought his transit remand.
“A similar case was registered in Hyderabad by victims of the Qnet scam, and the police needed to interrogate him,” said a source. On October 15, the court granted transit remand and a team from Hyderabad picked up Ferreira along with three others arrested in the case. They left for Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor