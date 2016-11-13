Maken cautions Goans against AAP’s promises ahead of Assembly election

Delhi Congress Pradesh Committee (DPCC) president Ajay Maken on Saturday said he personally supports bringing political parties under the ambit of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, which was directed by the Central Information Commission over two years ago.

The Congress leader was addressing a press conference to ‘expose lies of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi’ and to ‘caution Goans against falling prey to the AAP’s promises ahead of the Assembly poll’. He said the AAP, which was born on the platform of the anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare, has removed the page of donors from its website.

To a question on whether the Centre’s demonetisation move is aimed at tackling black money, he said solutions to black money and corruption lie in electoral reforms. “The issue is important and the party has attempted to discuss the issue with other parties in the past.”

On the statement of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, which questioned the merits of being bound to the ‘no-first-use’ nuclear weapon doctrine, Mr. Maken said this demonstrated the government’s knee-jerk reactions to the issues of national security.

The Congress recently announced its Chief Ministerial candidate and is likely to form an alliance of anti-BJP parties. “As of now, the party is working to fight the election in Uttar Pradesh on its own. If some campaign committee members are seen talking to other political parties, it is their own initiative, not of the Congress’s,” he said.

