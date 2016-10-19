IIT-B holds water event

The social arm of IIT Bombay, Abhyuday, organised a conference on water conservation and management recently, wherein techniques to use less water in industry and farming were discussed. Over 200 people participated in the event that was attended by government officials and NGOs.

Speakers explained about the water resources in India and the country’s dependence on groundwater. Discussions were also held on the monsoon. The speakers said that India’s mechanism to predict the monsoons is on par with any other nation in the world, but challenges remain in interpreting the country’s complex monsoon system.

A session on Latur was held as a case in point on the kind of situation that can arise if people and the industry waste water. Effective treatment of industry effluents was also discussed.