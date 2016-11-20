Declare queue victims martyrs: Sena

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, the Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that those dying in bank queues be declared martyrs.
Uri attack
The party equated the currency crisis to the Uri terror attack, and compared those dying in bank queues to the victims of the attack.
The Sena editorial in Saamana supported the demand first made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and said that 40 ‘brave patriots’ have lost their lives while waiting in queues. “Is the sacrifice of these people not same as the sacrifice made by our soldiers. The government should think of constructing a memorial for them. It should take a step forward and declare the martyrs as freedom fighters. Each family must be given Rs. 50 lakh as compensation.”
The editorial came down on the the government over giving the issue a colour of patriotism. “Even the government would say those died of inflation are victims of patriotism. Hopefully, the entire country need not be declared a patriot.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor