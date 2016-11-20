Declare queue victims martyrs: Sena

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move, the Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that those dying in bank queues be declared martyrs.

Uri attack

The party equated the currency crisis to the Uri terror attack, and compared those dying in bank queues to the victims of the attack.

The Sena editorial in Saamana supported the demand first made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and said that 40 ‘brave patriots’ have lost their lives while waiting in queues. “Is the sacrifice of these people not same as the sacrifice made by our soldiers. The government should think of constructing a memorial for them. It should take a step forward and declare the martyrs as freedom fighters. Each family must be given Rs. 50 lakh as compensation.”

The editorial came down on the the government over giving the issue a colour of patriotism. “Even the government would say those died of inflation are victims of patriotism. Hopefully, the entire country need not be declared a patriot.”