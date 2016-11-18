Abhishek Bachchan has ten million followers on Twitter

Actor Abhishek Bachchan reached the 10 million followers mark on Twitter on his daughter Aaradhya’s fifth birthday, on Thursday.

The 40–year–old star shared his excitement on the micro–blogging site. “On my daughter’s birthday, the crew gives me a present, 10 million!! Our crew grows. Much love and respect to each of you,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, his father and actor, Amitabh Bachchan, posted a picture of Aaradhya on his blog. “The most beautiful grand daughter in the whole wide world celebrates her birth today,” he wrote. — PTI