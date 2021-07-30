95 died in floods in Raigad, says district administration

Over 2,000 shifted to nearby schools

At least 95 people died in floods that hit Raigad in July, the district administration has said in a detailed report. Of the fatalities, 84 were from Taliye, six from Sakhar Sutarwadi and five from Kevnale villages, while 4,368 families from Mahad and 751 from Poladpur talukas were affected.

A total of 416 people from Mahad and 1,640 from Poladpur have been shifted to the nearest district schools. The State government has initiated a geological survey in the affected villages. The report said the rescue work involved one platoon each of the National Disaster Response Force, Coast Guard, Naval ships, Thane Disaster Response Force, Naval helicopters along with two platoons of the State Disaster Response Force and five local teams.

Power was restored to 99,344 of the 1.59 lakh affected consumers. Three of the eight flood-hit COVID-19 hospitals have resumed operations. Thirteen medical teams have been appointed to conduct tests in the affected areas. A team has been assigned to prevent sale of essentials at higher rates. Two mobile banks have been provided, the report said.

All municipal councils and corporations in the district, and corporations from Ambernath, Mumbai, Panvel, Pune and Navi Mumbai are helping the administration in the clean-up operations. Till now, 823 tonnes of waste from Mahad and 32 tonnes from Poladpur have been collected.

Seven roads in Poladpur and four in Mahad are still closed. Of the 127 affected mobile towers in Mahad, 74 have been restored, while in Poladpur, 11 of 23 have been restored. Twenty-five tankers are supplying water to Mahad and Poladpur. “The work has been going on at a war footing. We are trying our best to restore facilities in all the affected areas,” District Collector Nidhi Choudhari said.