6 new cases reported in NMMC; 1 in rural Panvel

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported six new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing its tally to 66. Meanwhile, Panvel tehsil saw one case and Panvel Municipal Corporation did not report any.

Of the six patients from NMMC, three are police constables, one is a doctor, one ambulance driver and a senior citizen. The three constables, though attached to the Thane Police commissionerate, are residents of Ghansoli but had been staying in Thane since March 18. “They were tested by the Thane Municipal Corporation but being residents of Navi Mumbai, their case has been transferred to us,” an NMMC health official said.

The wife of one constable, a 40-year-old resident of Gharounda, tested negative. The other two constables, aged 23 and 29, are bachelors and have no immediate contacts at home. The trio are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Thane.

The family of the doctor (41), who works at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, has also tested negative. Sector 16 of Ghansoli, where he lives, has been contained and sanitised.

The 35-year-old ambulance driver, a resident of Sector 20 in Nerul, had no symptoms but got tested due to the nature of his work. “Test reports of five of his family members are awaited. He is undergoing treatment at Vashi general hospital,” the officer said.

A 66-year-old woman from Sector 19, Sanpada, who has a hip fracture, is suspected to have contracted the infection either during her hospital visits, or via her son, a caterer. The test reports of her family members are pending.

There are currently 66 positive cases under NMMC and 120 reports are pending. Till date 739 have been tested, of whom 553 were found negative and 22 have recovered. Four deaths have been reported till date.

In Vichumbe village, a man who returned from Tamil Nadu last month tested positive. “He works at Bombay Port Trust and has a travel history. His family members’ test reports are awaited,” Dattatrey Nawale, sub-divisional officer, Panvel tehsil, said.